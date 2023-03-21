Who Was Marisol Malaret? Miss Universe Puerto Rico 1970 Winner Marisol Malaret Dies at 73

Here we are going to share a piece of sad news with you that a very famous television host Marisol Malaret has passed away. She was a Puerto Rican television host and also a former model, Miss Universe 1970 winner who is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Sunday when she was 73 years old. Her sudden death left many people in shock and pain. It is very painful news for The beauty pageant world and they are mourning her death. Now many people are very curious to know about Marisol Malaret and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Marisol Malaret was a television host who worked for a Puerto Rican. She was a very famous host, model and beauty queen who made history and earned the hearts of many people because she was the first Puerto Rican woman who won the Miss Universe title. She was hardly 20 years when she rose to fame when this international competition enjoyed wide prestige and international projection. She was a successful woman who achieved huge success in her entire career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Marisol Malaret?

First Miss Universe from Puerto Rico Marisol Malaret is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath at the age of 73 on Sunday 19 March 2023. Her passing news has been confirmed by El Nuevo Día. Since her passing news went out on social media platforms lots of people are very saddened by her sudden death. Now many people are very curious to know about her cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report, She was worked as director of Caras magazine and as a businesswoman.Marisol Malaret was born on 13 October 1949 in Utuado, Puerto Rico. She completed her education at La Merced school and Gabriela Mistral High School, She used to work cleaning houses and windows among other things. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by her sudden death. Now many people expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.