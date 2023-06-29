Who was Mark Bednarz? No Criminal Charges After Intruder Killed in Adams fight

It is coming out that a 73 years old Massachusetts homeowner will not face any criminal charges following the death of an intruder, who enter his house and tried to drill into his gun safe. Now, this news is running in the trends of the internet and various are showing their interest in this news. Lots of people are hitting the search engine platforms to know more about this case and want to know every single piece of information related to this incident, so we made an article and shared the entire details related to this incident.

According to the police authorities, Mark Bednarz passed away on 10 February 2023 in Berkshire Medical Center on February. He died a day after attempting to break into the 73-year-old residence of Thomas Granger on 57 Spring Street. It is shared that the Massachusetts homeowner killed an intruder, who attempted to drill into his gun safe on 9 February 2023. The Adam’s police received an alert from a security camera regarding a potential break-in and they were called to Granger’s residence at around 2:20 pm on 9 February 2023. Scroll down to the page and continue reading to know about this incident.

Who was Mark Bednarz?

In the reports, it is shared that police discovered Granger with visible head injuries, including a deep laceration in the middle of his forehead. The police also found Bednarz in an unresponsive condition. They provide CPR service to him until the paramedics arrived at the scene and later, took him to the Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams before being transferred to another Center in Pittsfield but he died the next day of this incident. Now the officials said on Tuesday that the 73-year-old is not going to face any charges related to the altercation of 9 February 2023.

