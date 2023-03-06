Who Was Mark Pilgrim? Beloved Radio Presenter’s Mark Pilgrim Passed Away at 53

Recently the news has come on the internet that Mark Pilgrim has passed away at the age of 53. He was a very famous radio personality who hosted many radio and television shows. He is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Sunday. Recently the news has come on the internet and many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Now many people are very curious to know about Mark Pilgrim and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Mark Pilgrim was a South African media personality who hosted multiple radio and television shows, most notably as a DJ on 5FM, Eastrand-oos Rand stereo, 94.7 Highveld Stereo, 94.5 Kfm, Hot919 and Hot102.7fm. In the 1980s Voice of Wits, campus radio was where he commenced his radio profession. He obtained the Liberty Radio Award for the Best Daytime Program in South Africa in 2019 after winning the MTN Radio Award. He also continually played as a DJ at business gatherings and clubs across the nation. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Mark Pilgrim?

Radio personality Mark Pilgrim is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday at the age of 5 March 2023, Sunday at the age of 53. His passing news has been announced by Pilgrim’s professional colleagues. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Mark died after a long fight against cancer. You are right page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, Mark was born on 20 September 1969 in the Allhalows United Kingdom. He completed his Master's in Business Administration through Edinburgh Business School. He was a very talented and kind person who will be always missed by his family, friends and those who knew him. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms many people are very shocked by his sudden death. Now lots of people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms. May Mark Pilgrim's soul rest in peace.