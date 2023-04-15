Who Was Mark Sheehan? The Script Guitarist Mark Sheehan Passed Away at 46

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known Irish singer Mark Sheehan has passed away recently. He was a co-founder and guitar artist who is among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday at the age of 46. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are broken by his unexpected death as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Now many people are very curious to know about Mark Sheehan and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Mark Sheehan was a very renowned guitarist with the Irish pop band The Script. In 2001 he started the group alongside singer Danny O’ Donoghue and drummer Glen Power. He was a talented person who was very dedicated to his work and he made his career by himself. Last year, after the guitarist missed the US leg of the band’s tour, O’Donoghue told that Mark had taken a break to spend time with his family. After that Mark rejoined his bandmates for a number of shows in Ireland. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Mark Sheehan?

A very famous guitarist Mark Sheehan is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday, 14 April 2023. His demise news has been confirmed by his band on social media platforms. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away after a short illness in the hospital. His fans are very shocked by his death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Sheehan was a beloved husband, bandmate, friend, father and brother. He got married to Reena Sheehan and he met his wife while she was working as a session singer, and the couple was blessed with three kids. Currently, his family facing a hard time as they lost their beloved person of the family and the family and group ask fans to respect their privacy. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.