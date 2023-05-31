Who Was Marshall Martin? How Did Marshall Martin Die? Death – Obituary

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. Marshall Martin’s Obituary is shared in this article, continue reading to know more about his personal life, and we explore the incident which led to Marshall Martin’s unfortunate death. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the video over the internet. The moment the video is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

“Marshall Martin, a highly accomplished cyclist in the category 2 road cycling division, possessed an impressive athletic background. Hailing from Rossville, Georgia, he had earned the title of Tennessee State Champion and excelled as an All-American and All-World Ironman triathlete. Additionally, Marshall held the distinction of being a multi-win triathlon state champion. His dedication and talent made him a respected figure within the sports community. Marshall Martin, aged 72, peacefully passed away at his residence on Thursday afternoon, November 5, 2020. He was born on February 3, 1948, in Winfield to his parents, Guy Martin, and Katherine (Gill) Martin, with his mother’s maiden name being Gill.

Who Was Marshall Martin?

Marshall spent his entire childhood in Winfield, where he also completed his education. In 1965, Marshall joined the National Guard and was subsequently called to active duty two years later at Fort Carson, Colorado. Following a year of service at Fort Carson, he was assigned to the renowned 82nd Airborne and deployed to Vietnam. Marshall Martin tragically met with an accident during the bike course of Ironman Chattanooga on May 21, 2023. As a result of the accident, he sustained severe injuries that proved fatal, and on Monday, May 29, 2023, he peacefully passed away, succumbing to those injuries. The devastating news of Marshall Martin’s untimely demise was officially announced by his family on social media, leaving everyone in a state of shock and disbelief.

He is survived by his loving wife and their cherished daughter, who now mourn the loss of a devoted husband and father. Details regarding the upcoming funeral service are anticipated to be shared with the public in due course. Marshall Martin's tragic accident and subsequent passing have deeply affected those who knew and admired him. He will be remembered for his passion for endurance sports and his dedication to the Ironman community. Marshall's family and loved ones are receiving support and condolences during this difficult time as they come to terms with their profound loss.