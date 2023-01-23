Who Was Martinez Zogo? Prominent Cameroon Journalist Found Dead After Abduction

A crime has shocked several people of a similar community after a prominent Cameroonian journalist was found on Sunday. According to the sources, the deceased has been identified as Martinez Zogo whose mutilated body was found near the capital five days after he was abducted by some unidentified assailants. Now, the body of the deceased was found near the capital Yaounde. Since the news of his disappearance went viral on the Internet, many people are taking their social media to spread this news and asking people’s help to find him out. If you want to know more about him and how did it happen? Keep reading this article.

Let us tell you that Martinez Zogo was the director of a private radio station Amplitude FM who was kidnapped on January 17 and it was reported that the Zogo tried to enter a police station to escape his attackers. Well, the exact cause of his abduction and death has not been reported but some initial reports reveal that he had been talking on-air about a case of alleged embezzlement involving a media outlet with government connections. Police are now investigating the case and trying to locate the assailants who were involved in Zogo’s kidnapping.

Who Was Martinez Zogo?

Along with this, it was also shown that Zogo never fears anything and the 51-year-old talked about some tackled cases of corruption, even not hesitating to ask questions directly to personalities by name. According to The Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Yaounde suburb police heard the loud noise outside the police station and found a damaged car of Zogo at around 8 PM on Tuesday.

The Organisation said,” Police saw a black vehicle… driving off”. Later, they realized this was an abduction. A Facebook post reads,” CAMEROON BLACK SUNDAY A Voice Gone! The Lifeless body of Cameroonian Journalist, Martinez Zogo who worked for Amplitude FM, has been found in the outskirts of Yaoundé, the capital city of CAMEROON. The Cameroonian journalist was kidnapped a few days ago and apparently murdered by his kidnappers on the day of his abduction”.

Many other people also took their social media handles to pay him tributes after his death was officially confirmed. Zogo’s colleague, Charlie Amie Tchouemou, editor-in-chief of Amplitude FM confirmed his abduction. Since the incident took place, there is a moment of fear among all the people. Stay tuned with us to know more details about this crime.