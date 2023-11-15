Who Was Marvin Carter? Marvin Carter Shreveport LA Died 1 Injured in Shooting

Shreveport, Louisiana is in a state of shock and disbelief following the tragic shooting death of Marvin Carter, a citizen of the Herndon Street neighborhood, and the subsequent wounding of an unidentified bystander. This heinous act of violence has caused the entire Shreveport community to search for answers and mourn the passing of a precious young life. The incident occurred on Sunday evening, 12 November 2023, in the parking lot of the Shreveport Community YMCA.

Marvin Carter, 24, was a local Shreveport resident. His family and friends are still trying to come to terms with the news that he passed away at the age of 24. People are still trying to figure out who he was and what he did for the community. The shooting has caused a lot of sadness in Shreveport. People are praying for Marvin's family and friends, and for the person who was hurt. People are talking about gun violence and how we need to be more careful in public places.

Who Was Marvin Carter?