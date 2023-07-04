Who Was Mary George? Volleyball Legend Jimmy George’s Mother Mary George Passed Away

Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Mary George, the mother of legendary Volleyball player Jimmy George, passed away at Peravoor in Kannur on Monday. Her age was 87 when she last breathed on Monday. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Mary and her husband George Joseph had eight sons and two daughters. Jimmy and his brothers made the famous volleyball team Peravoor Brothers. Jimmy who was well known for being an iconic volleyball player, winner of an Asian Games medal, and recipient of the Arjuna Award was her most famous son. Many people expressed their profound sympathies to her family and expressed how much they loved her. The news of this occurrence has upset Mary George’s supporters and fans. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Who Was Mary George?

Mary George’s funeral will be held at St Joseph’s Forane Church at Peravoor at 10 am on Wednesday. His fans are very sad after hearing the news of his mother’s death. People are paying tribute to her and sending prayers to her so that she may rest in peace. Apart from this, let us tell you that there is not much information about the death that happened. When this incident happened, people were shocked. No one thought that she would leave this world like this. It is very difficult for her loved ones to bear that she is no more. Her family members are very sad and going through a tough time. This is a very shocking time for everyone. Let us tell you the death reason has not been revealed yet now. We will tell you moreover details about the news and this news we will share in the next section of the article.

The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief.