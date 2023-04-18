Who Was Maxine Klibingaitis? Australian Actress Maxine Klibingaitis Passed Away at 59

Recently the news has come on the internet that one of the best Actress Maxine Klibingaitis has passed away at the age of 58. She was a very renowned Australian actress who is no more among us and she took her last breath on Monday. Her demise news left the television industry in shock and pain. Since his passing news has come on the internet it circulated on social media platforms. Now many people are searching for Maxine Klibingaitis’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about her and how did she die. Here we have more information about the news, so let’s continue the article.

Maxine Koran Klibingaitis was a very talented and amazing actress who was known locally and internationally for her best role as teen punk Bobbie Mitchell in the cult TV series Prisoner and as Terry Inglis, in Neighbours. She was born on 17 May 1964 in Ballarat, Victoria. She got married to the Australian television director, Andrew Friedman. The couple was blessed with one son, Zane Friedman. She achieved the MUFF award for Best Supporting Female Actor in 2007 for her role as an unhinged, diabetic punk woman in the film Moonlight & Magic. She emerges in the first two Boronia Boys movies. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Maxine Klibingaitis?

Australian actress Maxine is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on 17 April 2023 when she was 58 years old. Her demise news has been confirmed by a Partners in Crime on Social Media. Ever since the news of her demise hit the internet, many people are deeply saddened and now they must be very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, her cause of death was not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Maxine had multiple health problems. She was very famous for her amazing work and she will be always missed by her close ones. She worked in numerous films and dramas. Lots of people are very saddened by her death and they have been expressing their profound condolences to her family and paying tribute to her on social media platforms. May Maxine’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.