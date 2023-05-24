Who Was Mehmet Ozyurek? World’s Longest Nose Mehmet Ozyurek Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Mehmet Ozyurek has passed away. He was a proud owner of the world’s longest nose. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 75 on Thursday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet many people are very broken as no one thought that their beloved person lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Mehmet Ozyurek and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Mehmet Ozyurek was a native of Turkiye. He was a Turkish Guinness World Record holder. He was better known and beloved for his cheerful personality and was regularly referred to as his record-breaking nose as a blessed feature. He was named the longest nose on a real man three times: first in 2001 on Guinness World Record: Primetime in Los Angeles, then one more time in 2010 on the set of Lo Show dei Record in Italy, and finally in 2021. His nose measured 8.8 cm when it was last measured on 18 March 2010. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Mehmet Ozyurek?

Turkish man Mehmet Ozyurek is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday, 18 May 2023. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by Guinness World Records on social media. Since this news sad news has come on the internet lots of people are heartbreaking and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. As per the report, he passed away after a heart attack while preparing for surgery at RIZE State Hospital. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, Mehmet Ozyurek was born on 17 October 1949 in Artive Province, Turkey. He was better known for the longest nose in the world. He was a very kind person who will be missed by his close ones. Since his death news has come on the internet many people are very heartbreaking by his death. Many people have expressed their profound condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Mehmet's soul rest in peace.