Who Was Menno Troyer? Buggy Driver Killed by Suspected Impaired Motorist

There is a shocking piece of news coming forward related to the death of Menno Troyer who passed away at the age of 52 years. He was a beloved member of the Tuscarawas County community and known as a horse-led buggy driver. Recently, a tragic hit-and-run accident took place in which Menno lost his life and this news is running on the top of the internet sites. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the authorities also made their involvement to understand the excat circumstances behind this accident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed the details of this accident and the death news of Menno Troyer. He was a resident of Newcomerstown known for his simplicity and adherence to traditional ways of life. This incident occurred on Wednesday evening 31 January 2024 on State Route 258 near Horseshoe Bend Road. In this accident, Menno was killed and he was pronounced dead at the incident scene. He was 52 years old at the time of his death and his untimely death has left the community in shock and mourning.

Who Was Menno Troyer?

According to reports, Benjamin Henry, the man driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis, suddenly changed lanes and collided with Troyer’s westbound horse and buggy. He was seriously injured by the impact of the crash and was confirmed dead at the scene by the Tuscarawas County coroner. The cause of his death was severe injuries sustained in this fatal accident involving an alleged impaired motorist. The suspect, Henry was reported under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the accident, as stated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Scroll down this page and continue your reading…

Menno was a familiar figure on the local roads with his horse-led buggy known for his kind-hearted nature. The news of this crash incident spread like wildfire on the internet sites and many social media users are sharing their reactions to this accident and Troyer's death by commenting and messaging. Two vehicles were involved in this crash that occurred on 31 January 2024 at 07:00 pm on SR 258 near milepost 10 in Tuscarawas County. Reportedly, Troyer was killed by a drunk driver who fled away from the incident scene after this accident. However, he was later located by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office and is currently being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail. The investigation is underway and we will update you soon.