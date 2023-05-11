Who Was Micah Meggs? Plathville’s Olivia Plath’s Brother Micah Passed Away at 15

Here we are sharing shocking news with you that Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath lost her brother in an accident. Olivia Plath’s brother, Micah has passed away reportedly at the age of 15. It is very painful and shocking news for the family, friends and well-wishers as they lost their beloved person in the family and they grieved his death. Recently Micah’s passing news has come on the internet many it went viral on social media platforms and now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the incident. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, the 15 years old Micah took his last breath on Thursday after a vehicle struck him while he had been riding a bicycle. He was lived with cerebral palsy since birth. Olivia Plath shared her brother’s demise the news on the internet and wrote on her Instagram that “I lost a younger brother last night to an unexpected accident and I need some clarity and space for grieving. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Micah Meggs?

Reportedly, Virginia State police responded to a vehicle versus bicycle crash that resulted in a fatality. This tragic accident took place on Route 220, a rural road north of Franklin County, Virginia at around 10:10 pm on Thursday night. Currently, the cause of the crash is not known and an investigation of the incident is going on. The driver in the Accord was not injured. Since Micah’s demise news has come on the internet many people are very broken as no one thought that he would lose his life at a small age. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Micah is a very amazing person who enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and trapping and became a skilled outdoorsman. He was a beloved person of the family and he will be always missed by his family, friends and those who knew him. Currently, his family requested privacy during this hard time. Since his passing news went out lots of people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on the social media platforms. May Micah's soul rest in peace.