Who Was Michael Berlyn? American Video Game Designer Passed Away at 73, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous video game designer Michael Berlyn has passed away. He was a very talented American writer and video game designer who is no more among people and he took his last breath on Thursday. Recently the news has come on the internet as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. Now many are very curious to know about Michael Berlyn and his cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Michael Berlyn was a very fantastic author and video game designer who was born on 21 October 1949 in Brookline, Massachusetts, United States. He was well remembered for his work at Infocom as a text adventure game implementer. He was also known as the creator behind Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind and Bubsy 3D. In 1980, he drove with his wife to Aspen, Colorado, where computer shops were desperate for programmers to write software. In three years spent with them, he wrote or co-wrote four games Cutthroats, Fooblitzky, Suspended, and Infidel. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

American writer and video game designer Michael Berlyn is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday, 30 March 2023 when he was 73 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by many online reports. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by this news and now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But still, his cause of death has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, it was disclosed that Berlyn was diagnosed with cancer in September 2014, after which he underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatment until at least mid-2015. On the basis of the report, his cause of death might be due to cancer. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by this sudden death. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.