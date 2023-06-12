Who Was Michael Keaton’s Wife? ‘Batman’ Star Never Remarried After Divorce From Caroline McWilliams

In this article, we are going to discuss Michael Keaton’s wife named Caroline McWilliams, and also talk more about herself. It is coming out that he reprise his role as Batman in ‘The Flash’. In 1992, also can be said nearly 31 years ago, he played the role of Batman in Tim Burton’s classic, ‘Batman Returns, and now he aging playing the role of Batman in the upcoming film “The Flash”. Now, there is a question arriving who is his wife and many people are curious to know more, so we made an article and shared the complete details about his wife.

Let’s first know more about him, Michael John Douglas is his complete name but he is mostly known as Michael Keaton. He was born on 5 September 1951 in Kennedy, Township, Pennsylvania, U.S. and he is 71 years old. He has been in the Hollywood film industry and he has still managed to keep his personal life private. In the past, he got married to late actress Caroline McWilliams. The couple tied the knot in 1982 but thier relationship didn’t go well and they parted in 1990. Meanwhile, the couple got married in 1982 and got divorced in 1990.

Who Was Michael Keaton’s Wife?

Let us know about Caroline McWilliams, she was an American actress and she was most popular for her portrayal of Marcy Hill in the television series Benson. She also appeared in the nine episodes of its parent series Soap, as Sally. She was born on 4 April 1945 in Seattle, Washington, United States and sadly she passed away on 11 February 2010 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She was 64 years old at the time of her demise. After her divorce from Keaton, she has never gone into a relationship until her death. She completed her education at Carnegie Mellon University and received a degree of bachelor.

If we talk about her death, she died in her LA home and the cause of her death was shared that she died from complications caused due to multiple myeloma. She was suffering from cancer that comes from malignant plasma cells. She was survived by Keaton, Sean, and her sisters, Dvareckas, Norma Liedtke, and Patti. After thier divorce, the couple never rekindle their relationship but they remained close for the sake of their son Sean Maxwell.