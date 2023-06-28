Who Was Michael Tenorio? Man Fatally Shot in New Mexico Movie Theatre Over Seat Dispute

There is a shocking piece of news coming forward in which a movie-goer has been shot. Here we are going to share the report on the unfortunate incident that occurred in Albuquerque. In this incident, a person named Michael Tenorio has been shot and killed and this news is making headlines on the news channels or internet sites. This news is creating a great buzz on the internet and attracting the interest of many who are hitting search engine platforms to know more. Let us continue this article and discuss the entire details about this shooting incident or dead person.

There is an investigation also began after this incident and the authorities are also continuing this investigation. According to the reports and information, a scuffle over-allocated seating at a screening of Jennifer Lawrence’s most recent movie, and this scuffle resulted in the shooting death of the moviegoer. It is shared that this shooting incident took place at about 8:50 pm on Sunday 25 June 2023 inside the Century Rio Theater of Albuquerque. The victim is identified as a 52 years old man named Michael Tenorio who was shot and died in this incident. On the other hand, the suspect is identified as Enrique Padilla who is a 19 years old man.

Who Was Michael Tenorio?

After this incident, police get informed and they arrest the accused 19 years old. The alleged shooter was taken into custody on Monday 26 June 2023 and now he is facing the charges of killing the 52-year-old man. It is shared that the victim and his wife, Trina Tenorio advised by staff to ask the two customers in seats 9 and 10 to go down a seat and they bought seats 8 and 11 in Row F of the cinema. However, the suspect arrived with his girlfriend and there was fight began between the two couples.

Over the seats, a scuffle began between both couples that required intervention from a staff member and eventually led to Padilla tossing an entire tub of popcorn in the victim's wife's direction. Later, there was gunfire happened at the incident place which made the theatre full of smoke and other moviegoers ran out of the theatre. Then, Mr. Tenorio was discovered with a gunshot wound and declared dead at the incident scene while his wife is unharmed. The investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared.