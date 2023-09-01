Who was Mike Enriquez? Is Susan Related to Mike Enriquez? Death – Obituary

In this article, we will talk about Susan and Mike Enriquez. Rumors are coming that Susan is related to Mike Enriquez. At this moment both name is creating a huge controversy and raising many questions regarding their names. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. People hugely searching for who is Susan and who was Mike Enriquez. This news is circulating all around the internet and caught much attention from the viewers. If you are interested to know, stay connected with this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the sources, Susan and Mike Enriquez’s name is created among their fans. Common surnames and different ties caused huge confusion among the people. Let’s look at their profile before talking about their viral news. Susan Enriquez is a famous Filipino journalist and she is also known as Susan Sevilla. Susan was born on October 25, 1962. Susan is also a very well-known radio and television host and news presenter. She gained huge popularity through her excellent skills. She never fails to attract the audience’s attention. More information is mentioned below.

Who was Mike Enriquez?

Susan is not very rich and she dreams of becoming a factory worker. She got the scholarship. Mike Enriquez was also a famous television personality. Mike Enriquez was a Filipino television and radio newscaster. Born on September 29, 1951. We feel sad to share that he passed away on August 29, 2023. Mike was 71 years old at the time of his passing. He began his radio career in 1969 as a radio broadcaster. Mike became a significant figure in the television world. He was known for his hard work and dedication.

Mike was battling with kidney disease and diabetes illness which caused his death. He was went on a medical treatment on August 22, 2018. He took his last breath at the St. Luke’s Medical Center. If you are searching that Susan is related to Mike Enriquez let us tell you that no they both are not related to each other. Their common surnames create confusion among the people. They have no family connection, despite sharing the same surname. Mike’s wife’s name is Lizabeth Yumping. Mike and Susan’s joining is different. Susan publicly explained the confusion that her connection was not with Mike. Keep following the Dekh News for more viral news.