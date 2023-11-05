Headline

Who Was Mitchi Wade? Columbus Georgia Woman and Travis Wade’s Wife Died in ATV Accident

3 mins ago
by Ricky Maurya

In a tragic incident that has left the Harris County community in a state of shock and disbelief, a Columbus resident, Mitchi Wade, has tragically passed away in an ATV accident. According to Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon, Wade was 44 years old at the time of the accident. Let’s examine the details of this tragic incident in greater detail. The report states that Mitchi had been a regular attendee of the SteepleChase event and had been engaged in her duties on the day in question, which involved delivering items on an ATV.

Who Was Mitchi Wade?

Upon her disappearance after more than a half hour, her friends and colleagues began to search for her. Subsequently, the ATV tipped over, resulting in Mitchi’s untimely death. Despite the best efforts of rescuers, she was pronounced dead on the scene, bringing an end to the day’s events. Mitchi’s family is now left to mourn the loss of her. She is survived by her two daughters (aged 15 and 19) and her husband. Click here to scroll down for more information about this event.

Who Was Mitchi Wade?

Mitchi Wada was a beloved member of the community who was warm and welcoming. She was a native and lifelong resident of Columbus and was well-regarded for her service to the city. Mitchi’s legacy goes far beyond her time as a news anchor; she left a lasting impression on those she touched. She loved her family and was a devoted wife and mother to two daughters. In addition to her work, Mitchi was an active member of the local community. She epitomized unity and service to the community. We will miss Mitchi for her commitment to making Columbus better and for her warmth and kindness to those who knew her.

Mitchi Wade’s family has decided to keep her funeral and obituary private until they’re ready to share it. They’re in a tough spot right now and need time to heal. Once they’re ready, they’ll let everyone know what kind of funeral arrangements they have in mind for her. Mitchi leaves behind a huge family and a grieving community. She’ll always be remembered for her dedication to Columbus and her work to make it a better place. We’re sending our thoughts and prayers to Mitchi’s family and friends. We’ll share her funeral arrangements later today as the family takes some time to process. Thank you for reading this article. Keep checking back for more updates. We’ve got fresh articles every day.

