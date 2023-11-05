Who Was Mitchi Wade? Columbus Georgia Woman and Travis Wade’s Wife Died in ATV Accident

In a tragic incident that has left the Harris County community in a state of shock and disbelief, a Columbus resident, Mitchi Wade, has tragically passed away in an ATV accident. According to Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon, Wade was 44 years old at the time of the accident. Let’s examine the details of this tragic incident in greater detail. The report states that Mitchi had been a regular attendee of the SteepleChase event and had been engaged in her duties on the day in question, which involved delivering items on an ATV.

Upon her disappearance after more than a half hour, her friends and colleagues began to search for her. Subsequently, the ATV tipped over, resulting in Mitchi’s untimely death. Despite the best efforts of rescuers, she was pronounced dead on the scene, bringing an end to the day’s events. Mitchi’s family is now left to mourn the loss of her. She is survived by her two daughters (aged 15 and 19) and her husband. Click here to scroll down for more information about this event.