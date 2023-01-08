Who Was Modeste M’Bami? Former Cameroon and PSG Star, Dead at 40 Due to Heart Attack

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Modeste M’Bami has passed away recently at the age of 40. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday. Modeste M’Bami was a former Cameroonian football player. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. It is very shocking news for his family as they lost their beloved person. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Modeste M’Bami was a Cameroonian Experienced football player who played as a midfielder. He had played for many French clubs, including PSG and Marseille. He won the Coupe de France with the Parisian club in 2004 and 2006. He also scored three goals in 37 arrivals for Cameroon and was part of the team that succeeded in gold at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. In 2003, the club was relegated to the French second division. He was a very talented person who achieved a lot of success in his career. Scroll down the page for more information about the news

Who Was Modeste M’Bami?

According to the report, a very well-known former Camerson and Paris Saint Germain Modeste M’Bami passed away recently when he was 40 years old. He had taken his last breath on 7 January 2023, Saturday. Currently, many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. So Modeste M’Bami’s cause of death was a heart attack. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Modeste M’Bami’s passing news has been confirmed by his club. His club stated in the statement. “PSG offers heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones”. As far as we know, Modeste M’Bami was born on 9 October 1982, in Yaounde, Cameroon. Since his passing news has come on the internet and as soon as this news went viral uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Many people have been expressing their condolenes to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.