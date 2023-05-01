Who Was Monu Patel? Mla Jalam Singh Patel’s Son Dies Of Heart Attack, Family

We are sharing with you the news of the sudden demise of Monu Patel, nephew of Union Minister Prahalad Patel. Monu Patel alias Maninagendra is the son of BJP MLA Jalam Singh Patel of Gotegaon, Narsinghpur district, MP. Monu was an emerging activist and was devoted to the public via his active participation in social work. As he was a recent public figure in the Narsinghpur district, people are shocked by his untimely passing away. Many politicians are expressing their condolences to the grieving family.

It has been in the news that he died of a heart attack. But some information are indicating that he suffered a brain haemorrhage due to which he died. Go through the whole article to get more info. As Monu Patel was a popular figure in Madhya Pradesh, people are stunned by his sudden demise and assuming for the probable causes of his death. A few days ago, he was arrested for attacking a Dalit man but was acquitted by the high court after a few days. In previous times also his name was connected with some criminal activities. So his unexpected death has questioned all. The police are investigating his death before giving any statement.

Who Was Monu Patel?

As the relatives shared about the incident, Monu was in his room at home. He went to his room around 1 pm. It was 6 pm when his mother called him for meals but he did not reply. The mother got anxious by not receiving any response as she was calling him for some time. When she went to his room, Monu was lying upside down on the bed. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead after examination. Monu Patel was 34 years old. His family and relatives are devastated by his sudden demise. Reports tell us that BJP MLA Jalam Singh Patel was also home at the time of his demise.

As the news of his death was revealed many politicians including MP chief minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Prahlad Patel sent their heartfelt condolences to the family and expressed his death as a great loss to politics in MP. People are recalling him as a young and dynamic leader and morning his death. His funeral rites were performed on Monday after the post-mortem. Union Minister Prahlad reached the funeral and prayed for him. We also send prayers for the young leader. Stay tuned………….