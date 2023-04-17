Who Was Murray Melvin? ‘Phantom Of The Opera’ Star Murray Melvin Dies at 90

Today we are going to share the big news that is coming out from California. ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ star Murray Melvin has died at the age of 90. The much-loved and dynamic actor was known for a number of notable roles, but fans will most recognize him for his lead role in ‘Torchwood’. , a ‘Doctor Who spin-off. According to sources, Murray had fallen badly and could not recover from it. The reason for the fall is said to be his death. Kerry Kyriakos, a London-based director, was the first to announce Michael Murray’s death.

He shared the news on his official Twitter account and wrote, “He had a collapse in December, from which he was unable to fully recover. He died at St Thomas’ Hospital on Friday, 14 April, aged 90. He was one of my closest friends. And he will be missed by many of us who had the privilege of knowing him.” Tributes are pouring in from around the world for Murray Melvin. People remember his immense contribution to the world of cinema. Many shared their experiences of working with him and said that he was a ray of sunshine. Screenwriter and producer Russell T Davies wrote some moving words about Murray’s life.

Who Was Murray Melvin?

He said, “Murray Melvin, bless him, he played the wonderful villain in Torchwood, Billis Manger, and he loved it! Great work with Joan Littlewood and Ken Russell. Amazing. Such a gentleman. He lived a century.” who saw her sense of identity change so profoundly, and did so with dignity, class, and intelligence,” according to The US Sun. Murray Melvin was a man of many talents and shared his light with everyone.

His immense contribution to the world of films was very well served by his work. Melvin had worked with many well-known names in the industry, including Joan Littlewood, Ken Russell, and Stanley Kubrick. He not only mastered his acting career but also shared his passion for films through writing. The two books he wrote were titled 'The Art of Theater Workshop' and 'The Theater Royal, A History of the Building'.