Who Was Mystic Meg? English Astrologer Mystic Meg Passed Away At 80, Family

An English astrologer who had a regular astrology column in The Sun and the News of the World, Margaret Lake sadly passed away at the age of 80. She was the TV astrologer Margaret Lake, better known as Mystic Meg has gone from this world leaving her loved ones devastated. She was a popular and well-known TV figure in the 1990s, appearing on the National Lottery, and has written horoscopes for the Sun for more than two decades. Since the news of her death was confirmed, her loved ones are paying tributes to her and offering their deep condolences to the family members.

According to the sources, the astrologer who gained her fame with weekly National Lottery predictions in the 90s dies after a short illness, a month after being treated for flu in hospital. She had been writing daily horoscopes for The Sun for almost 23 years. The reports suggest that she was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in West London. She had been suffering from flu and she took her last breath at 03:45 AM this morning. His 34-year-old agent, Dave Shapland said,” Without any question, she was Britain’s most famous astrologer by a million miles. Nobody came close to Meg in that respect. She was followed by millions in this country and also around the world”.

Who Was English Astrologer?

She continued,” She even became part of the English language – if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question they will say “Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?”

Born as Margaret Anne Lake on July 27, 1942. She was raised in Accrington, Lancashire, where her grandmother taught her astrology. She studied English at the University of Leeds and joined the News of the World as a sub-editor. Between 1994 and 2000, Mystic Meg made a weekly appearance on The National Lottery Live in “Mystic Meg Predicts,” a 45-second reading in which she tried to foretell details about the prize winner.

Mystic Meg used to make predictions for the upcoming year in the first News of the World publication of each year. The newspaper’s renowned predictions section acquired a large following of devoted readers. Meg also launched a website in 2015, featuring a horoscope, personalized readings, and a telephone hotline hosted by a selection of her favorite professional physics. Until we don’t have details regarding to her funeral and obituary. She will be always remembered by her family and friends. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers.