Who Was Nancy Ezhaya? 72-year-old Woman Nancy Ezhaya Passed Away, Obituary

The breaking news is coming about a 72-year-old woman who lost her life in an accident. The accident that happened on Monday in which she lost her life. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. Her death news is circulating all around the internet. Further, the police department shared the identification of the victim. The woman died in an accident. Her death is linked to her accident. People have many quarrires regarding this news. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, a woman lost her life in an accident. Her name was Nancy Ezhaya. She was 72 years old woman. Further, she died on Monday. She was from Yarmouth. She was turned the wrong way. She passed away when she entered the wrong way. As per reports, two people were in the vehicle. Further, in a wrong-way, accident, Nancy lost her life but another person who was driving the car is seriously injured. The driver’s health is very critical. The driver is hurt and in bad condition. Reportedly, the driver’s treatment is ongoing in the Hospital.

Who Was Nancy Ezhaya?

As per reports, when the accident occurred, Nancy was rushed to near hospital but the doctor declared him dead. She was involved in an accident which happened on Monday. The accident happened in Falmouth, Maine around 10 am on Monday. The woman was 72 years old. Further, the Toyota SUV collided with Honda SUV. The Toyota SUV was going Southbound on the Northbound ramp near Exit 11 on Monday. The accident was very horrific. Moreover, the driver was also found dead. The driver passed away at the scene. This news is in the eye of the news channel headlines.

According to the police department statements, the 72-year-old woman, Nancy was in Toyota SUV. The other victim who was driving Honda SUV was Oklahoma resident Allen Apblett. The accident area was closed for almost three hours by the police department. The closed area was opened around 1 pm due to increasing traffic. Moreover, Nanioncy death news is not available this time on any other website due to lake information. Now, many people are paying tribute to the late Nancy Ezhaya. The accident cases are increasing day by day in every country. This is a very tough time for his family. May god give strength to her family during their tough time. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.