Who Was Nancy Johnston? Mulford of Skillman Dies Aged 85:- We are saddened to announce the unfortunate passing of Nancy Johnston Mulford of Skillman who has gone from this world living her family devastated. Yes, Nancy Johnston Mulford sadly passed away at the age of 85. The news of her death was confirmed on Saturday, January 14th, 2023 on social media. Since the passing of Nancy Johnston was confirmed, her knowns are paying tributes and sending their deep condolence to the family who is going through a difficult time. It is hard to believe that Nancy Johnston has gone from this world. Many people are circulating to know the cause of her death and how did she die. We are going to share all the details here.

As per the sources, the news of her passing was confirmed on January 14, 2023, but the sources reveals that Nancy Johnston took her last breath on January 12, 2023, at Stonebridge at Montgomery. Along with this, the cause of her death has been disclosed officially. As per the reports, Nancy had a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease and later, the disease became a cause of her death. She was 85 at the time of her last breath. She married to The Rev. David E. Mulford.

Who Was Nancy Johnston Mulford?

Born as Nancy Johnston on October 28, 1937, in Oak Park, Illinois. She was the daughter of Herbert J. and Gladys Semple Johnston. If we talk about her education so, Nancy graduated from Amundson High School in Chicago and Park College in Parkville, Missouri. Along with this, she joined the International Christian University for her junior years and later, attended McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago.

Later, she married to The Rev. David E. Mulford in 1961. The couple lived in Albany, New York together. David E. Mulford served as the pastor of churches in many communities. After the retirement of David E. Mulford, they moved to Stonebridge at Montgomery in 2006. Let us tell you that Nancy Johnston Mulford remained a part of many communities and during her presence in Chatham, Township, she was active in American Field Service and served as an area representative.

At Nancy’s last moment, she was survived by her family members including her husband David, son Stephen Mulford, daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Dr. David Youmans, grandchildren Carey and husband Ammar Shallal, Avery and husband Andrew Sellers of Lusaka, and Nicholas Youmans and partner Michael Collins. Well, the family has shared the memorial services that will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, January 24 at Nassau Presbyterian Church 61 Nassau Street, Princeton.