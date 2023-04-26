Who Was Neil Jameson? Founder of Citizens UK Passed Away Death – Obituary

Today we are going to share shocking news that Neil Jameson, Founder of Citizens UK, Passes Away. Neil Jameson a great legend, social justice champion, community organizer, democracy advocate, and founder of Citizens UK has passed away. Let us see what happened to him and the cause of Neil Jameson’s death in the following post. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Keep reading to know all the information about this case.

For the past twenty years, Neil Jameson has served as the Executive Director and Lead Organizer of Citizens UK. He was a key figure in the creation in 1988 of Citizens UK, a center for community organizing. He founded TELCO (East London Citizens Organisation) with an initial membership of 47 diverse civil society institutions, primary schools, faith groups, associations, and voluntary associations. Neill was the first community organizer to manage in Bristol since 1988 and was then invited to move to East London to organize. The incident has attracted international media and general public attention.



Neil Jameson's family had not yet disclosed the cause of his passing at the time.