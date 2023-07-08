Who Was Nikki McCray? Former WNBA All-Star and 2-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Dead at 51

We feel sad to share that Nikki Mccray is no more. She was a very well-known personality. Her demise news left everyone in shock. People are searching in huge quantities for her. Currently, this news is at the top of social media headlines. This news is circulating all around the internet and getting a lot of attention. This news is circulating all around the internet and getting a lot of attention. People have very eager to know this news in detail. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Reading and hearing the passing news can make anyone sad. But it become a daily part of the news as many people are dying for many reasons. Some are dying due to age factors and some are dying due to natural causes. Currently, a name is on trend. How Nikki Mccray died? Before talking about her cause of death let’s look at her profile. As we know that Nikki McCray was an American basketball player. She was also a very famous American coach. She was born on December 17, 1971. Further in 2008 after leaving the WNBA, McCray joined the coaching staff as an assistant coach for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Who Was Nikki McCray?

She was a very well-known personality. Her death broke on Friday morning. There was a huge outpouring of heartfelt condolences from ex-colleagues and players who played under her. She passed away on July 7, 2023. McCray-Penson was the head coach of Old Dominion for three years, with a season-best 20-6 record in 2020. Her demise news is becoming the headlines on the internet. She was a very supportive coach. This is a very big loss for the basketball community. She was named a member of the President’s Fitness Council in 2000. Stay connected to know more in detail.

People are hugely searching for her cause of death in massive quantities. If you are searching for her cause of date so let us tell you that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She knew about her disease in 2013 while still part of the South Carolina coaching team. As per the State, her family member confirmed that she died during the night due to secondary complications related to breast cancer. People sharing their condolence for the late coach. This is a very tough time for her family. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. May her soul rest in peace. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.