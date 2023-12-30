Who Was Nina Kortendick? A Resident of Racine, Wisconsin Nina Kortendick Passed Away

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Nina Kortendick, a resident of Racine, Wisconsin, has sadly departed. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Nina Kortendick, a beloved figure in the Racine community, was renowned for her resilience and indomitable spirit. Her narrative, akin to numerous others, stands as a testament to humanity’s determination to endure, even amidst challenges. Although specifics about her personal and professional life are kept private, her journey deeply connects with individuals confronting similar adversities. While specific information regarding Nina’s professional endeavors remains undisclosed, it is evident that her life was characterized by determination and resilience.

Her narrative stands as an inspiring example, illustrating that in the midst of challenges, one can pursue stability and independence. The circumstances regarding Nina’s demise are still unfolding. As the community grapples with this sorrowful loss, it is clear that her passing has deeply affected those acquainted with her. Nina’s obituary portrays the resilience and determination that characterized her life. Diligently working to attain stable housing, she sought assistance from local organizations. Despite confronting hardships, she maintained unwavering hope.

Who Was Nina Kortendick?

Her pivotal encounter with Independent Living (IL) Coordinator Cynthia Thomas, facilitated through Racine/Kenosha Community Action and Society’s Assets, marked a transformative juncture. This connection paved the way for secure housing and a revitalized sense of self-esteem. Nina’s narrative stands as a poignant reminder of the challenges confronted by individuals with disabilities, highlighting the precariousness of homelessness. Her steadfast commitment to self-advocacy and preserving her independence, despite adversity, underscores her remarkable resilience.



While the community grieves the departure of Nina Kortendick, they concurrently honor the strength and determination she exhibited throughout her life. Her legacy becomes an inspiring beacon for those encountering similar challenges, reminding everyone to persevere and advocate for themselves regardless of the circumstances. Antonina “Nina” Catherine Kortendick, aged 24, found solace on December 22, 2023. She is survived by her mother, Jacqueline Randa; father, R. Scott Kortendick; sisters, Abigail and Ava Kortendick; brother, Aiden Kortendick; grandparents, James P. Randa, Catherine Kortendick, and Russell D. (Kathy) Kortendick; boyfriend, Cade Badertscher; aunts, uncles, other relatives, and numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Antonina Viscuso-Randa, and aunt, Kelly Randa. Visitation at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home is scheduled for Wednesday, January 3, 2024, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, with a prayer service at 8:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 6:00 pm at Old Saint Mary Catholic Church (844 N. Broadway, Downtown Milwaukee, WI 53202). For a comprehensive obituary, kindly refer to the funeral home’s website.