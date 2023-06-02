Who Was Niolis Collazo? 2 Teens Charged For Killing of Illinois Volleyball Coach

Today we are going to share the sad news that comes. Niolis Collazo’s death has left her family sad, as the Waukegan assistant volleyball coach was killed in a shooting in May. Here’s more about her murder case. Niolis Collazo was an assistant volleyball coach from the United States of America who coached the Waukegan High School boy’s team. Likewise, Collazo was a counselor for a Chicago-based program named Working On Womanhood. In addition to that, Niolis also counseled and mentored girls at Waukegan Smith Middle School. Furthermore, Niolis was just 23 years old at the time of her death.

Niolis Collazo was a young volleyball coach associated with the Waukegan Smith Middle School. She was close to many people and was a student favorite. Niolis Colalazo was a volleyball coach at the Waukegan Smith Middle School who was shot and killed on May 8, 2023. Niolis Collazo died at the age of 23 on May 8, 2023. Following her death, the obituary was shared, and since then, tributes have been pouring on all the social media platforms. Niolis was fatally shot on 10th Street and lewis avenue in Waukegan around 10:45 pm on May 8. Reportedly, Collazo’s car was one of two vehicles struck by gunfire.

Who Was Niolis Collazo?

The first vehicle, driven by a man, was not injured, and the second one was driven by Noilis. Collazo was taken to Vista East Medical Centre following the shooting but couldn’t be saved. Niolis Collazo was fatally shot, and she took her last breath at Vista East Medical Centre. Niolis Collazo lost her life in a fatal shooting that happened on May 8, 2023. The recent murder case update has shown that two teenagers aged below 18 have been arrested. The arrest came on Thursday in connection to the shooting. During the arrest warrant, the police officers also discovered six handguns. Two teens have been arrested and are facing murder charges after the death of Niolis Collazo.

Reportedly, one of the recovered handguns was said stolen out of Florida. The arrested teenagers have been charged as adults with three counts, each of first-degree murder. We will update you about the case once we have the information from the correct source.