Who Was Nit Shabong? Former MLA Nit Shabong Passed Away Death – Obituary

Recently the news has come on the internet that Forrmer Sohiong MLA, Nit Shabong has passed away recently. He was a very amazing and respected person who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Friday at his residence. His close ones are very saddened and shocked by his death as they lost their beloved person.

Nit Shabong was a very respected person who was known as a former Sohiong MLA. He represented the Sohiong constituency between 1983 to 1988. After quitting Congress he was connected with several political parties including HSPDP and BJP. He was a very amazing person who was known for his kind heart. He was a very helpful person and due to his great work, he earned huge success. He loved to spend his free with his family and friends and he will be always remembered by his close ones.

Nit Shabong is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday, 14 April 2023 when he was 84 years old. Since his passing news came on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. According to his son Osborne Kharjana, Shabong died at his residence in Kynsew village, East Khasi Hills at around 5 am.

On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed by his family but it is believed that he passed away due to old age. His son also told that his father's funeral is going to be held at the Presbyterian Church cemetery at Kynsew village on Sunday. 16 April 2023. Lots of people are very saddened by his death and they are expressing their profound condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Nit Shabong's soul rest in peace.