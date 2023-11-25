Who Was Norman Fetterley? Veteran Journalist and Pillar of Canadian Broadcasting Passed Away

Norman Fetterley is no more and the news of his passing is making is rapidly circulating on the top of the web pages. Yes, you heard right he passed away at the age of 74 years and it sent shockwaves to his family, friends, community, and loved ones. He was a long-time journalist who worked for the Canadian media fraternity as well as a former Ottawa CJOH journalist. Lots of questions are arriving over the internet related to his passing such as what happened to Norman Fetterley, the cause of his death, who was Norman, and many more, so we made an article and shared all the information in brief.

His passing news was officially announced and it is presently making headlines over the news and internet. He breathed last on 23 November 2023 and he was 74 years old at the time of his demise but the cause of his death is not revealed. Our sources had deeply searched and investigated but no one in his family or loved ones have shared any information related to the exact cause of his demise. Various rumors are flowing on the internet sites that explain the cause of his passing but nothing has been officially confirmed. Swipe up this page and continue your reading.

Who Was Norman Fetterley?

Let us talk about Norman Fetterley in detail, he was a long-time CTV journalist who began his career in journalism radio in 1967 and later went to television in Thunder Bay. He worked as a parliamentary correspondent for CJOH and CTV News, covering several Canadian prime ministers over the years. He was mostly known for his unique and poetic reporting style. He was a brilliant writer and storyteller. In June 2013, he retired from CTV News Ottawa after serving for around 45 years in the field. He was survived by his family members who are now suffering from a painful moment following his demise.

Social media is flooded with tributes for his demise and many including his family members, associates, community members, and friends are expressing their sadness. Some sources claimed that he died on Friday 24 November 2023 at the age of 74 years but the details of his passing are limited. The cause of his death is not disclosed but it is believed that he died due to his long old age but nothing can be said too early. We will update our article after gathering any other information related to his demise. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.