Who Was Ochonjo Tony Duncan? Kenyan Actor and TikTok Star Passed Away

It is very hard to announce that a well-known actor Tony Duncan Ochonjo has passed away. He was a very talented Kenyan actor who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Wednesday. Since his passing news went out on social media many people are very saddened and now they have been expressing their deep condolences to his family. Now lots of people are searching for the actor’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Tony Duncan Ochonjo is one of the best and most popular Kenyan actors and comedians. He appeared in a number of regional TV shows, including Ramogi TV’s Nyarkochia and KTN’s Mhweshimiwa series. He was also a TikTok content creator and he produced funny sketches with fellow comedians Mike Wako and Onsongo, which were well received by the crowd. He was also known as Brian Njogu who worked in many local TV programs on entertainment. He was a very hardworking person who did great work in his entire career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article

Who Was Ochonjo Tony Duncan?

Tony Duncan Ochonjo is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 10 May 2023, Wednesday. His sudden death news has been confirmed by his close buddy. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and now they want to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away due to kidney failure and liver-related issues. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Ochonjo was a very kind person who made his career by himself. He was an inspiration for many people as he achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. His passing news left many people in shock and pain. Since his passing news came on the internet many people expressed their profound condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on the social media platfroms. May Tony Duncan Ochonjo’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.