Who Was Olga Carmona? RFEF Confirm World Cup hero’s Father Passed Away, Obituary

The shocking news is coming that Olga Carmona’s father is no more. As per the sources, Olga Carmona scored the goal that won Spain the World Cup, and after the final was informed that her father passed away. Olga Carmona is a very famous and well-known Spanish professional football player. She plays as left back for Liga F club Real Madrid and the Sapin national team. Her father’s passing news is shared by RFEF through social media posts. Currenlty, this news is on the top of the news channel headlines. People have very eager to know about his viral news. Let’s take a look at this viral news of Olga Carmona.

As per the sources, Olga Carmona is facing a tough time after losing her loving father. She heard her passing news after the final match. Before talking about her father’s demise news let’s first look at his profile. Olga Carmona is a Spanish professional football player. She was born on June 12, 2000. She is 23 years old. Her dream was to become a football player. she started her career at the age of 6. She got many awards due to her excellent performance. If we talk about her international career, she won the 2018 European Championship. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

Who Was Olga Carmona?

Further, Olga Carmona experienced a career high and a deep loss after losing her father therefore she was unable to focus on Sunday’s final match. As per the Roy6al Football Federation report, her father passing news was informed after the game. She scored Spani’s winning goal against England. Further, she learns her father passing news after the world cup final. This is a very tough time for her to come back on her game. Her father was very close to Carmona’s life. The sudden passing of her father is very hurtful.

Her father was a strength for her Carmona’s father was the star for her. After the world cup match, she also shared her passing news on her Twitter account in which so wrote “And without being aware of it, I had my Star before kick-off,” she wrote. “I know you gave me the strength to accomplish something truly unique. I know you were watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, Dad.” People are paying tribute to the late Carmona’s father. Her father’s cause of death is not revealed yet. Keep following the Dekh News for viral news.