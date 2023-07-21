Who Was Olivia Knighton? 11-year-old girl killed in SC boating Accident, Obituary

The news of another accident is coming out, about which we will give you all the information from this article. Her parents, Mr and Mrs Brad Knighton are the only survivors of Olivia Knighton. Her two younger brothers tragically lost their lovely sister. Olivia Knighton’s father, Brad Knighton, a former custodian for the New England Revolution, revealed the heartbreaking news of her death on Thursday, July 20, 2023. He struggled to find the right words to explain the sadness of losing his beloved daughter, but he managed to do it in a heartbreaking social media memorial. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

A catastrophic occurrence occurred on the Intracoastal Waterway in Little River, South Carolina, north of Myrtle Beach, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Olivia Knighton, 11 died as a result of it too soon. People who knew her on the team and outside of it are deeply saddened by the news of her death. On Thursday, the school released a statement in which it acknowledged the loss and extended its support to the whole student body. The entire family is in shock at Olivia's unexpected and terrible death as they try to come to terms with losing their gorgeous, intelligent daughter. The football community, especially the New England Revolution, sent the Knighton family their sincere condolences.

Who Was Olivia Knighton?

