Who Was OPP Officer Eric Mueller? OPP Sergeant Eric Mueller killed in Bourget

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that the Ontario Provincial Police officers were fatally shot. This tragic accident happened on Thursday morning in the eastern Ontario village of Bourget. One officer was killed and two others were seriously injured in the shooting incident. Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on the social media platfroms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as many people are very shocked. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Since the news came on the internet many people are very shocked and now this news has left several questions in people’s minds and they are very curious to know about the whole information about the incident. On the basis of the report, OPP officers have been shot early on Thursday morning in the eastern Ontario village of Bourget, in the city of Clarence-Rockland, resulting in one death and two others critically wounded. It is very sad and shocking news for officers’ families as no one thought that it would happen. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was OPP Officer Eric Mueller?

The dead officer was identified as Sgt. Eric Mueller. His sudden death has been confirmed by Carrique on Twitter early on Thursday. Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service also shared the death news and paid a tribute on Facebook. As per the OPP, Mueller and two other offices were sent to a disturbance at a Bourget place on Laval Street shortly after two in the morning. The person asserted to have heard a gunshot. When the police reached, someone inside the house shot all three of them, according to OPP. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Officer Sgt. Eric Mueller died at an Ottawa hospital following they were admitted. The two other individuals are recovering, but currently, there is no information about their health status as it has been not disclosed yet. Sgt. Eric Mueller passing news left many people in shock as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platfroms. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.