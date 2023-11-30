Who Was Pace Robinson? Retired CEO of Modern Supply Co. Passed Away at 60

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Pace Robinson, the former CEO of Modern Supply Co., passed away at the age of 60. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The Knoxville community grieves the departure of a beloved presence, Pace Robinson, who passed away on November 27, 2023. As the former CEO of Modern Supply Co., Robinson leaves behind a noteworthy legacy and a deep imprint on his cherished community. Sherrill Pace Robinson, born in 1958 at St. Mary’s Hospital, was a fourth-generation Knoxvillian renowned for his commitment to family, company, and community.

Having completed his education at Sequoyah Elementary, Tyson Junior, and West High, he pursued finance at the University of Florida, where he became a member of Tau Epsilon Phi. His life took a significant turn during the 1982 World’s Fair when he met his life partner, Karen. Following their marriage in 1985, they established their home in Knoxville. Pace pursued a career distinguished by dedication and hard work, initially working alongside his father, Mitchell Robinson, at Modern Supply until Mitchell’s passing. Subsequently, Pace took on the position of president until his retirement in 2017. Over his four-decade-long career, Pace demonstrated a profound concern for the well-being of his numerous employees, customers, and suppliers.

Who Was Pace Robinson?

His leadership transcended the boundaries of his company, as evidenced by his role as the president of the Southern Wholesalers Association, contributing to the industry’s visibility and standing. Pace Robinson unexpectedly passed away at his residence near Fort Loudon Lake in Knoxville on November 27, 2023. The sudden news of his demise has plunged his loved ones and the community into profound shock and sorrow. While we grieve the passing of Pace Robinson, we also honor the life of a man profoundly committed to his family, career, and community. Recognized for his compassionate leadership and steadfast dedication, Pace’s legacy will endure, serving as an inspiration to those fortunate enough to have known him.

Our heartfelt condolences extend to his wife, Karen, their sons Eli and Asher, and all who were touched by Pace’s kindness and generosity. A memorial service to honor Pace’s life will be conducted, and details will be communicated in due course. Meanwhile, we reflect on his memory and derive comfort from the positive impact he left during his lifetime. The Knoxville community received profound sadness today upon learning about the departure of our friend and congregant, Pace Robinson. Terri and I were fortunate to receive a warm welcome to Knoxville from Pace and his gracious wife Karen, frequently sharing moments at their lovely home on Fort Loudon Lake. May his memory be a source of blessing, intertwining with ours, ensuring he lives on perpetually through us.