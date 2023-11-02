Headline

Who Was Panav Jain? 23-year-old IIT Delhi Student Dies By Suicide, East Delhi

6 mins ago
by Ricky Maurya

The tragic event occurred in the presence of the deceased’s parents, who are reported to have been away from their residence in the eastern Delhi district. This incident occurred at the residence of the IIT Delhi student, who was 23 years old. Further details of the incident are available below. So, read it till the end of this article Panav Jain, a fourth-year Bachelor of Technology (BTech) student at the Institute, was found dead by his parents at around 9:00 pm on October 31, following their return from an evening walk, according to law enforcement officials.

Who Was Panav Jain?

It has been reported that Panav had hung himself with a dupatta, a scarf, installed in their residence. Despite the parents’ best efforts, Panav was taken to Pushpanjalli Hospital, where the medical team declared him dead. According to a statement made by Panav’s father to the police, his son had been struggling with stress and depression for the past few months and had been seeking treatment for his condition. It is unclear how he could have taken such a drastic step of committing suicide in his mind.

Who Was Panav Jain?

While no suicide note was found at the spot, a full investigation is underway as the authorities are trying to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragedy. This tragic incident comes on the heels of another student being found hanging in a hostel room at the same time last month. Last month, the victim’s father expressed his concern over the rising stress levels among students at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). He questioned the existence of support systems in the IITs, asking, “Why is there such a high level of stress among students at the IITs?” The grieving father said his son was under a lot of pressure due to an upcoming project deadline. Panav completed his studies in Textile Engineering and was a resident of Vindhyaachal Hostel. Last year, he held the posts of Cultural Secretary and Vice-Captain of the Basketball Team at the hostel.

In September, Anil Kumar, 21, an undergraduate studying Mathematics and Computing at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), reportedly committed suicide in the hostel room of his residence. He was enrolled in the B.Tech (Maths and Computing) course for the duration of the current session, which is scheduled to end in 2023. Additionally, in July, Anil Ashna, 20, a resident of the same hostel, was reported to have committed suicide with a nylon rope in his room.

