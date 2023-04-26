Who Was Parkash Singh Badal? Five-time Punjab CM and veteran Akali Leader Dies at 95

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a former chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal has passed away recently. He was an Indian politician who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday. It is very painful news for the community as they lost their beloved person. Since his passing news came on the internet lots of people are very shocked and saddened by his death. Now many people are very curious to know about Parkash Singh Badal and his death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Parkash Singh Badal was a very famous Indian politician who worked as the 8th Chief Minister of Punjab from 1970 to 1971, from 1977-1980, from 1997-2002, and from 2007-2017 (two consecutive terms). He began his political career in 1947. He was Sarpanch of the Village Badal and later Chairman of Block Samiti, Lambi before rising into Punjab politics. He was selected in 1969 to serve as Minister for Community Development, Panchayati Raj, and Animal Husbandry. He was selected in Vidhan Subha for a total of ten times. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Five-time Punjab CM and veteran Akali leader Parkash Singh Badal is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday, 25 April 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by his son Sukhbir Singh Badal. Since the news came on the internet many people are very broken by his death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Parkash had been admitted to a hospital in Mohali more than a week ago after he complained of uneasiness while breathing. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Parkash Singh Badal was born on 8 December 1927 in Abul Khurana, near Malout. He completed his graduation from Forman Christian College in Lahore. He married Surinder Kaur in 1959. The couple were blessed with two children. His wife Surinder Kaur died in 2011 after a long illness due to cancer.