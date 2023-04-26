Who Was Parkash Singh Badal Wife Surinder Kaur Badal? Kids And Family, WIki-Bio

Today we are going to talk about Parkash Singh Badal. People are curious to learn about Parkash Singh Badal’s wife, Surinder Kaur Badal. Find out about their kids and family. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Keep reading to know all the information about him. Follow us till the end to know all the information related to Parash Singh Badal.

Parkash Singh Badal was an Indian politician with a long and influential political career in Punjab. Prakash Singh served as the Chief Minister of Punjab on four separate occasions and patronized the Shiromani Akali Dal, a Sikh-centred regional political party. During his tenure, he significantly influenced the politics of Punjab and the entire Sikh community. Prakash Singh passed away at the age of 95 on April 25, 2023, in Mohali, Punjab. His death marked the end of a long and influential political career in Punjab, and he will be remembered as one of the state’s most famous statesmen and leaders.

Who Was Parkash Singh Badal Wife Surinder Kaur Badal?

Parkash Singh Badal and Surinder Kaur were married in 1959. Prakash was married to Surinder Kaur Badal. Kaur was born on June 26, 1938, in the family of Harjoginder Singh and Bibi Umrao Kaur at village Chak Fateh Singh Wala in the district of Bathinda. He had three siblings. Surinder Kaur died on 13 November 2011 at PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she was experiencing treatment for throat and pancreatic cancer. Prakash had two children with his wife Surinder Kaur a son named Sukhbir Singh Badal and a daughter named Preneet Kaur. Badal comes from a politically active family. He was born and brought up in Abul Khurana, a village near Malwa.

His father, Raghuraj Singh, was a major figure in the Indian independence movement and a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal party. Sukhbir has been actively involved in politics for many years and has held many important positions in his political career. Apart from serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, he has also been a Member of Parliament from the Ferozepur constituency. Badal's son Sukhbir Singh Badal is also a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal and was the party's president from 2008 to 2021. The Badal family has been an important political force in Punjab for several decades. His contribution to the political and social scene of the region has been widely accepted and appreciated.