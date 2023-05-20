Who Was Pasawm Lyhym? 17-year-old in Custody After Pasawm Lyhym’s Death

In this article, we are going to discuss how a 16-year-old boy died. This is very shocking and heartbreaking news for everyone. A boy passed away due to a stabbing. This news is going viral on social media platforms and getting a lot of attention. We have a lot more to share with you about the noted killed case of an innocent kid. This news is circulating all around social media platforms. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. People have very to know the complete information about this news. You are asked to stick with this page and must go through the following sections of this article. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, an innocent 16-year-old died after stabbing. This news is making people shocked. People also want to know who was Pasawm Lyhym. As per reports, this fatal and tragic incident happened on May 18, 2023. He was stabbed at a train station in Melbourne’s west. Further, he was stabbed in a busy train on Thursday afternoon. He lost his life at the age of 16 in a tragic incident. She left his entire life at a small age. This news is grabbing the attention of the viewers.

Who Was Pasawm Lyhym?

Moreover, after his death his family and friends want justice. His death was unexpected. This a very tough time for his family, they lost their child at a small age. This is very heartbreaking to lose their loved ones. People are sharing condolence to his family. Her family is demanding justice. As per reports, on Friday a boy was arrested for stabbing death to a college student. Further, the teenage boy has been released from custody without being charged. On the incident day, Paswm and his brother was go to watch a movie together on Thursday night. His 24-year-old brother was at work when Mawn Lyhym heard about his 16-year-old brother’s death news. A 16-year-old boy had been attacked in Melbourne’s west.

Now, people have very eager to know who was Pasawm Lyhym. As per reports, Pasawm was a 16-year-old student. He was stabbed to death in Melbourne’s west in the afternoon. Also, footage has been shared by the police department. In this clip could watch how a man running with a big sharp knife. The victim passed away on the spot at the incident scene. In this case, a 17-year-old has been arrested whose name is Caroline Springs. But still, two other men are still unknown. His family and friends lit candles and left flowers at the bus shelter on Friday morning. May his soul rest in peace.