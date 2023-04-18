Who Was Pasha Shuttari? Maulana Qubool Pasha Shuttari Passed Away, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous Muslim cleric Maulana Qubool Pasha Shuttari has passed away. He was a very respected cleric of Hyderabad who is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last in the early hours of Monday. Ever Since his passing news has come on the internet it is getting circulated on social media. This news is gaining huge attention from the people as they are very curious to know about Maulana Qubool Pasha Shuttari and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Maulana Qubool Pasha Shuttari was a very popular cleric of Hyderabad. He was the convener of the Ruyat-e- Hilal (Moon Sighting) board and the Secretary of Sadar Majlis Ulema-E-Deccan.He was an important part of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. He was a very amazing and great person who achieved a huge respect in his career due to her best work. And He will be always missed by many people. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

As per the report, Maulana Qubool Pasha Shuttari passed away in the early hours of Monday 17 April 2023 at the age of 82. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and now they are very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, He died in the Owaisi Hospital Kanchan Bagh. He was not well for the past few months and in the wee hours of Monday his situation disintegrated and he was shifted to the hospital. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

He was a very kind person who was known for his best work. Since his passing news came on the internet various scholars from Hyderabad and other neighborhoods have expressed deep shock. Reportedly, Maulana Qubool Pasha's last funeral service happened on Monday at 11 pm at the Historic Makkah Masjid and burial will be held at the graveyard abutting Masjid-E-Shuttaria. Many people are saddened by his death and they expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.