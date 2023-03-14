Who Was Patricia Schroeder? Former Congresswoman and Pioneer For Women’s Rights Dies at 82

American politician, who was the former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder has sadly passed away at the age of 82. Being a politician, she was the pioneer for women’s and family rights in Congress. Unfortunately, Pat Schroeder has gone from this world leaving his family and colleagues devastated. She took her last breath on Monday night, March 13, 2023. According to the sources, the former press secretary of Schroeder, Andrea Camp said that Pat suffered a stroke and died at a hospital in Celebration, Florida, where she had been residing for the last few years. Keep reading to know more details here.

Since the news of her sudden passing was confirmed, his colleagues and loved ones are paying tribute to her and given their deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved ones. Jared Polis tweeted,” Tonight I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and mentor Pat Schroeder (1940-2023), who proudly served Colorado in United States Congress from 1973 to 1997. Her wit, wisdom, and great love for our country will be missed, and my condolences to her loving family”. Stay tuned with us to know updates.

Who Was Patricia Schroeder?

Born as Patricia Nell Scott Schroeder on July 30, 1940 in Portland, Oregon. She was the daughter of Bernice and Lee Combs Scott. Pat moved to Des Moines, with her family as a child. After completing her graduation from Theodore Roosevelt High School, she left Des Moines and attended the University of Minnesota, where she majored in history. She was also a member of Chi Omega sorority. After taking her BA degree in 1961, she moved to earn a J.D degree from Harvard Law School in 1964.

If we talk about her personal life so, Pat Schroeder married Jim Schroeder, a Harvard Law School classmate, and moved to Denver, where her husband joined the law firm. The couple had two children, Scott William and Jamie Christine. Pat was a pilot and a Harvard-trained lawyer. She had a long and distinguished career in the House of Representatives.

She was one of them who helped to pass the 1978 Pregnancy Discrimination Act, which barred employers from dismissing women because they were pregnant and from denying them maternity benefits. Unfortunately, she has gone from this world and her contribution to her communities will never be forgotten by her loved ones and friends. Still, we don’t have updates regarding to her funeral and obituary. Stay tuned with us to know more details.