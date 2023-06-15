Who Was Patrick Gasienica? Oak Park Ski Jumper Patrick Gasienica Passed Away

It is very sad to share that Patrick Gasienica passed away at the age of 24 years and his death news is continuously running in the trends of the internet sites. He was an American ski jumper and he competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Yes, you heard right he is no more and his death news is a saddened and heartbreaking news for his family and friends. It is shared that he died in an accident and many queries are also arriving after his demise. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more about his death.

It is shared in a report that he was involved in a motorcycle accident in which he was injured seriously and succumbed to his injuries. This motorcycle incident happened on Monday night 12 June 2023 in the village of Bull Valley, located in Chicago’s far northwestern suburbs. He was 24 years old at the time of his death and his death news broke the heart of his family members. There are various rumors are flowing on the internet related to his death but not much information has been shared by anyone of his family members or loved ones. We will update our article after fetching more details related to his deceased.

Who Was Patrick Gasienica?

Let’s know more about him, he was 28 November 1998 in McHenry, Illinois, United States, and became popular as a professional ski jumper in America. He generated a large number of fans from his ski jumping skills and his performance. He belongs to a family of Polish immigrants from Zakopane. After his death, police began an investigation and police reached the incident scene after getting reports of a motorcycle accident. There is not much information has been revealed related to his death. He was survived by his family.

His sudden death news made his loved ones stunned and sad. He was one of the beloved people of his family members, friends, and loved ones who are now expressing their sorrows for his demise. He was also a member of the Norge Ski Club. There are many people who are sharing their condolence with his family and supporting his family during this painful time period. Currently, the details about his funeral and final rites are not shared.