Who Was Patrick Nzuki Mutinda? Kamba Businessman Ithea Wamatwins Cause of Death?

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous Kamba businessman Patrick Nzuki Mutinda has passed away after a car accident. He was commonly known as Ithea Wamatwins. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath Tuesday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and his close ones are very saddened by his unexpected death.

Patrick Nzuki Mutinda lost his life in a traffic car crash on Monday and this accident happened on Mombasa Road. He was killed when the Toyota Hilux he had been riding in crashed into an approaching automobile while attempting to pass. The businessman was adored for his charitable endeavors, mainly his support of Kamba artists. He was one of the best businessmen and he rose a fame only to have his life cut short just as he had been reaching his pinnacle. He was a very amazing and kind person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Who Was Patrick Nzuki Mutinda?

According to the report, Patrick Nzuki Mutinda aka Ithea Wamatwins was involved in a car accident. This tragic mishap took place at Kenani along the Nairobi to Mombasa highway. Lenny Musyoka, a lawmaker stated that the Toyota Hilux the singer had been driving crashed head-on with another vehicle while overtaking. After the accident, he was rushed to the Makindu Level IV hospital but he can not revive and was pronounced dead. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Patrick Nzuki was promoted to Kamba musician, and Wealth Mwikali Ithea was beloved by his people as he was always looking to provide a helping hand. He was a businessman who generously supported artists. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death as no one thought that he would lose his life in middle age. Many people are expressing their deep condolenes to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.