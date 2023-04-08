Who Was Paul Cattermole? S Club 7 Singer Passed Away At Age 46, Obituary

Paul Gerald Cattermole, English singer, and actor best known for being a member of the British pop group S Club 7 from 1999 to 2002 has died at the age of 46. The internet is flooded with the emotional posts of fans as the news of the popular singer’s untimely demise spread. The tributes and praying for the singer are surfacing on all the social media platforms since it was confirmed by Mr. Cattermole’s family on Friday, April 7. Be with us to know more about the famous personality and his short journey.

Cattermole was born in St Albans, Hertfordshire in Southern England. At an early age, he joined National Youth Music Theatre, where he was able to create an impact. Cattermole became a member of S Club 7 after a series of auditions Manager Simon Fuller, who was his initial mentor and introduced him to S Club 7, formed the band in 1998, said: “Paul was a beacon of light for a generation of pop music fans and he will be greatly missed. We’re all deeply shocked and saddened by this news.” Cattermole stayed with the band until June 2002.

Who Was Paul Cattermole?

After that, he joined the NU METAL band Skua with his old school friends. This band had been performing in various nightclubs, universities, and holiday camps all around the United Kingdom. Catternole’s journey of his passion for music and dance went through many projects with various bands. Cattermole returned to the S Club band in 2015 for their reunion tour and was due to return in 2023 for a planned second reunion tour before his death.

Paul was found dead at his Dorset home on Thursday, and police said there was nothing suspicious. According to the sources, Paul’s ex-girlfriend and bandmate Hannah Spearritt is totally devastated by the shattering news and could not be consoled yet. This is a huge shock and hard to believe that Catternole is no longer with the S Club 7 band as recalled by the group members. The shocking news of Paul’s death comes just weeks after S Club 7 announced they would be reuniting for an 11-day tour of the UK and Ireland. It was a dream come true for the fans.

The cause of Mr. Cattermole's death is not clear, though S Club 7 and his family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time. The Rocky Horror Show, in which Mr. Cattermole played roles between 2015 and 2016, released a statement saying: "Today we remember Paul Cattermole, who played the roles of Eddie and Dr. Scott in The Rocky Horror Show will always be remembered by the Horror show family. We also pay tribute to such a great personality who made a mark in a short life span.