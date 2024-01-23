CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Who Was Paul Parker? Wrestler Killa Zilla and Founder of WheresMyChallenge Dies

2 hours ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

There is shocking news coming out related to the death of Paul Parker. Yes, you heard right he is no more and it is reported that his death was linked with a fatal crash incident. He was mostly known as “Killa Zilla” and his stage name is currently circulated over various social media pages. He was a wrestler, a nurse, and an active social media user. He was popular as the founder of WheresMyChallenge. He has many fans on his social media accounts who are hitting search engines to get further details related to his demise, so we made an article and shared all the available details.

Who Was Paul Parker

According to the sources, Paul Parker’s death news was shared through a post on Facebook and this devasting news left his fans, colleagues, family, and friends in a state of great shock. He tragically lost his life on Friday 19 January 2024 but the excat circumstances surrounding his demise are presently not revealed. Some videos available on Youtube claim that he died after being involved in a car crash accident but it is not officially confirmed by anyone of his family or loved ones. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more…

Who Was Paul Parker?

If we talk about himself, Paul Parker was his birth name, but his fans mostly knew him as Killa Zilla, and his family, friends, or loved ones knew him as Pauly. He was an avid wrestler, nurse, and founder of Dude, Where’s My Challenge. He had a great interest in his diverse interests and passions. His passing is a huge loss to the wrestling world and his absence will be greatly felt by his Kappo, SWF, Kappowerhouse, and Quality Wrestling wrestling communities. He was also a dedicated mental health nursing student. Continue your reading by swiping this article…

He was the founder of a popular YouTube channel, WheresMyChallenge, which helped him gain a huge fan following on his other social media pages. Apart from his professional career, he was also a loving father to four children, Sulli, Wyatt, Hendrix, and Phoenix. Many popular celebrities are expressing grief over his loss by commenting on social media and the internet is flooded with tributes for him. He died on Friday 19 January 2024 and the news of his death was recently announced through a social media post. However, no details have been shared regarding the circumstances surrounding his demise. We will update you soon. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

cures for premature ejaculation viagra options for treating erectile dysfunction sex enhancement pills black round erectin gel customer reviews sildera rx male enhancement penis enlargement pills in usa bull sexual herbal sex pills pills male enhancement does saw palmetto help erectile dysfunction mars male sexual enhancer red fortera male enhancement pills what kinds of foods help with premature ejaculation help your man with erectile dysfunction extenze male enlargement pills safe fat burner pills cardiologist diet for weight loss skinny cow diet pills can you lose weight eating ramen noodles arm fat burner pills ultra keto diet pill keto dietary supplement pills keto fat burner pills canada lose weight sitting down ripped man pills on keto diet meal prep lose weight gain muscle full body keto acv gummies what does a fat burner pill do best diet pill with phentermine best ways to consume cbd for anxiety and stress garden of life hemp gummies reviews on pure cbd gummies wallmart hemp gummies cbd gummies hawthorne how to cancel eagle hemp cbd gummies elite advanced choice cbd gummies sugar high pink rose thc gummies cbd pain bomb cannabis infused gummi cares cannabis infused raspberry gummies cbd gummies for teens in nevada