Who Was Paul Parker? Wrestler Killa Zilla and Founder of WheresMyChallenge Dies

There is shocking news coming out related to the death of Paul Parker. Yes, you heard right he is no more and it is reported that his death was linked with a fatal crash incident. He was mostly known as “Killa Zilla” and his stage name is currently circulated over various social media pages. He was a wrestler, a nurse, and an active social media user. He was popular as the founder of WheresMyChallenge. He has many fans on his social media accounts who are hitting search engines to get further details related to his demise, so we made an article and shared all the available details.

According to the sources, Paul Parker’s death news was shared through a post on Facebook and this devasting news left his fans, colleagues, family, and friends in a state of great shock. He tragically lost his life on Friday 19 January 2024 but the excat circumstances surrounding his demise are presently not revealed. Some videos available on Youtube claim that he died after being involved in a car crash accident but it is not officially confirmed by anyone of his family or loved ones. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more…

Who Was Paul Parker?

If we talk about himself, Paul Parker was his birth name, but his fans mostly knew him as Killa Zilla, and his family, friends, or loved ones knew him as Pauly. He was an avid wrestler, nurse, and founder of Dude, Where’s My Challenge. He had a great interest in his diverse interests and passions. His passing is a huge loss to the wrestling world and his absence will be greatly felt by his Kappo, SWF, Kappowerhouse, and Quality Wrestling wrestling communities. He was also a dedicated mental health nursing student. Continue your reading by swiping this article…

He was the founder of a popular YouTube channel, WheresMyChallenge, which helped him gain a huge fan following on his other social media pages. Apart from his professional career, he was also a loving father to four children, Sulli, Wyatt, Hendrix, and Phoenix. Many popular celebrities are expressing grief over his loss by commenting on social media and the internet is flooded with tributes for him. He died on Friday 19 January 2024 and the news of his death was recently announced through a social media post. However, no details have been shared regarding the circumstances surrounding his demise. We will update you soon. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.