Who Was Paxton Newell? Corner Canyon High School Student Passed Away, Family

Recently, you all must be seeing the name of Paxton Newell on the internet and you must be wondering why the name Paxton Newell is becoming so viral on the internet. We have brought the answer for you. Paxton Newell is a school student who has died. Yes, you heard it right. On the internet, this information is spreading like wildfire. A mountain of questions must be forming in your mind as to how this survivor died. When did this incident happen? Do all of you also want to know about this accident, if yes then stay with us till the end of the article, we have brought complete news related to this accident for you.

Paxton Newell was a Corner Canyon High School student who was only 17 years old. But he did not think that he would lose his life. This incident happened to him on August 29, 2023. It is being told that Paxton was suffering from cancer from the beginning and he was fighting the cancer-like epidemic. He was undergoing treatment for cancer and had even undergone surgery several times. Paxton was not only the smartest child in his school, he was also ahead in his school sports. But his death spoiled his life.

Who Was Paxton Newell?

He had big dreams that he would grow up to be a good man and help people suffering from cancer. The news of his death has shocked his entire school, his friends, and most of all his family. All his friends together said in his memory that they would always consider Paxtox as their friend because he was the best person. His family members are not able to forget his death because he was the most loved one in his family. When the news of Paxton’s death went viral on social media, everyone mourned his death and remembered him in their own words.

Everyone is so proud of Paxton to see him fighting his cancer like this. He was indeed a very capable student in his school. It will take some time for his family to forget his death and this time is very terrible for his family. We pray that his family comes out of this grief as soon as possible and starts their new life because their son was very brave and tried his best to defeat his disease like cancer. May God give peace to Paxton’s soul also. For more breathtaking updates, follow us