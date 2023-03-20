Who Was Petar Nadoveza? Famous Footballer Petar Nadoveza Passed Away, Obituary

Recently saddening news has come on the internet that a very famous footballer Petar Nadoveza has passed away. He was a very amazing Croatian professional football player and manager who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. Recnetly his passing news has come on the internet and his sudden death left many people in shock and pain. It is very painful news for the football community as they lost their favorite person. Now many people are very curious to know about Petar Nadoveza and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Petar Nadoveza was a very well-known footballer and manager. During his playing spell at Hajduk, he was nicknamed “Pere, splitski Pele”. He started his youth and senior career at HNK Sibenik and he was headed by Stojan Mileta, who produced several great footballers from that area in the Youth academy of Sibennik. In 1963 he moved to Hajduk Split where he would spend the next ten years of his profession. He was a real killer on the field. He was not only a disciplined player, which led to many conflicts with his supervisors. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Petar Nadoveza?

The Yugoslavian national team player Peter Nadoveza is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 81 on Sunday, 19 march 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by an HNK Hajduk Split. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he died after a prolonged illness. But his exact cause of death has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Petar was born on 9 April 1942 in Sibenik, Croatia. He was better known as Pele from Split and reached Hajduk in 1963 from his birthplace of Ibenik. He achieved huge success due to his best work. Now many people shared his photos on social media and paid a tribute to him and expressed their profound condolences to his family. May Petar's soul rest in peace.