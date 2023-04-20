Who Was Petara Cordero? Petara Cordero Car Accident Death Link Explained!

Petara Cordero was the girlfriend of former Cleveland Browns defensive and Chris Smith. The footballer’s then-partner died in 2019 due to a car accident. Apart from being the partner of Chris Smith, Petara Cordero was also the footballer’s mother. Chris Smith also passed away on 17 April 2023. The 31-year-old footballer remains secretive. He spent time with the Jaguars, Browns, Texans, and Raiders. The footballer most recently played for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL. After the unexpected demise of NFL player Chris Smith, his fans can’t help but remember how his then-girlfriend lost her life in an accident.

Petara Cordero, the 26-year-old girlfriend of former NFL player Chris Smith sadly passed away on 11th September 2019. It had been several weeks since Cordero and Smith had welcomed their baby girl, Haven Harris Smith, at the time of her death; He was killed in a car accident in Ohio. The adorable couple had been dating for a long time and were parents to three children. Petara and Chris were planning to tie the knot. Petara Cordero car accident Petara Cordero and footballer Chris Smith planned to get married before he died in an accident. According to the Cleveland Police Department, Petara Cordero – an event ambassador for Topgolf – died at approximately 2 a.m.

On 11 September 2019 when Smith’s Lamborghini blew a tire and crashed into the median wall. The accident occurred near the West 140th Street exit. As the former couple got out of the car, Cordero was hit by a Mazda driven by a woman. He was taken to Fairview Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. According to reports, the woman driving the Mazda was under the influence of alcohol. His alcohol level was measured at 0.08 percent. The Cleveland Browns published a statement on their website. “Words cannot describe the sadness we feel following the death of Chris’ girlfriend Petara,” the statement said. “Our organization mourns with Chris, his family and the Cordero family. We will do everything we can to provide them with support, comfort and resources during this devastating time,” Brown’s owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam wrote in a statement.

After losing his partner in an accident, Chris Smith dedicated an emotional message to honor Petara Cordero. Along with snaps showing the couple's precious time together, Smith said he didn't understand why his girlfriend was taken from him, but he understands she's in a better place. "God has a plan for each and every one of us that we may not understand, but she is in a better place now, and may she rest easy," he added to Cordero. "My wife, best friend." , and referred to as". Mother of my beautiful daughter. Petara Cordero Car Accident Petara Cordero's last Instagram post where he professes his love for Chris Smith. "Love you, baby," he said, adding the hashtag "stay strong," which appeared to reference Cordero's tattoo on his chest. Authorities did not charge the woman who killed Petara Cordero. It turns out that she was not legally intoxicated or speeding when she hit Smith's car.