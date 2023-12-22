Who Was Peter Simensky? An Artist And Chair of the Graduate Fine Arts Program, Passed Away

In this article, we are going to share the death news of Peter Simensky whose name has been getting a lot of attention over internet sites for the last few days. He was a distinguished artist and chair of the Graduate Fine Arts program at the California College of the Arts in San Francisco. Now, the news of his death is breaking the hearts of his family, friends, loved ones, and the community members who are expressing their sadness for his loss. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death and we will also talk about himself in brief.

As per the exclusive sources, his death news was officially announced on Wednesday 20 December 2023 through a post on Facebook by Rudolf Frieling, one of his close friends. He also shared a lovely and heartfelt tribute for him. If we talk about the circumstances surrounding his death then it is currently unrevealed. Many sources are flowing that claim the cause of his death but none of his family members or loved ones have officially shared any report related to his death. Meanwhile, his death's cause is still unknown and there is not much information available.

Who Was Peter Simensky?

Peter Simensky was an associate professor at the California College of the Arts in San Francisco. Most people knew him as a teacher but he was also a versatile artist who created art that was shown in solo exhibitions in many places. He has shown his solo exhibitions in numerous places including the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Project Row Houses in Houston, Museum of Contemporary Art in San Diego, Museum 52, and Museum 500 Metre in Sapporo. It is also shared that he was also a part of the other exhibitions.

Further, he was also linked with California College of the Arts where he chaired the Graduate Fine Arts MFA program. His performances left a great impact on various where he performed solo exhibitions. He was a kind and warm-hearted person whose absence will be felt by his family, loved ones, and the community. Some sources also claim that he is still alive because there is no information has been shared regarding his unexpected death. Rudolf Frieling shared his death news on Facebook. However, there is no other details have been shared related to his death circumstances.