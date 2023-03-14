Who Was Phyllida Barlow? British Sculpture Artist Phyllida Barlow Passed Away at 78

A well-earned British sculptor artist, Phyllida Barlow sadly passed away at the age of 78. Yes, the British artist who was described as “One of the art world’s most celebrated late starters” Dame Phyllida Barlow has gone from this world leaving her family and friends devastated. She was the artist who was best known for her large-scale sculptures and installations, often made from modest materials including cardboard, plywood, and as well as polystyrene. Being an artist, Phyllida was a great personality and a beloved member of the family. She also represented Britain at the Venice Biennale in 2017.

Since the news of her passing was confirmed on the Internet, her community and loved ones are paying tribute to her and offering their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved ones. It was such as heartbreaking to learn that Phyllida Barlow has gone from this world. A tweet reads,” We were very sorry to hear the sad news about Phyllida Barlow (1944-2023). As well as being a brilliant artist, Phyllida was a much-loved part of the Slade community, having been a student (1963-1966) and a tutor until 2009. Our thoughts and condolences to her family and friends”.

Who Was Phyllida Barlow?

During her career, her talent was always appreciated by her loved ones and others who loved him and follows her always. Her artwork was her biography. She rose her international prominence as a sculptor only after retiring in 2009 after four decades of teaching art. Born as Dame Phyllida Barlow on April 4, 1944, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. His father, Erasmus Darwin Barlow, a great-grandson of Charles Darwin, was stationed there at the time. She completed her graduation from the Slade School of Art in 1966. She began her career ass a teacher in various institutions, beginning with a part-time teaching post in Sculpture at the former West of England College of Art, which is now known as the University of the West of England, Bristol.

At last time, she was survived by her husband Fabian Peake, and their five children. Her work which also includes drawing, installation and writing has been presented in solo exhibitions around the world. She applied at the Chelsea School of Art in London in 1960 and studied painting before moving to sculpture. Later, she transferred to the Slade School of Art, where started with experiments with some materials such as plaster, fiberglass, wood, and resin as well. Phyllida Barlow will be always remembered for her talent.