Who Was Pierre Bernard Nvanen? French Head Chef Found Dead at Noida Residence

We are sharing with you the saddening news that a French native has been found dead in Noida. It has been reported that the man was living in a rented house for the past few months. The death of the French native has spread rumors as he was alone and his family was not in India. The police are investigating the incident and have informed the French Embassy in New Delhi. The incident shocked the neighbors as the man was living there for the past few months. The Embassy is trying to contact his family. We are going to share the whole news that we have sourced. Be with us to get the entire info.

A man was found dead in a rented house in Sector-52 of Noida. It has been reported that the man was found dead by the landlord when in suspicion he unlocked his place as the landlord was not noticing any activity for the whole day. The news has been reported from a residence in Noida, Sector 52. The landlord is horrified by the incident as the deceased man is a foreign national. The deceased man has been identified as Pierre Bernard Nvanen. He is a french National as per the sources. The police have informed that the man was working as a head chef at a bakery.

Who Was Pierre Bernard Nvanen?

It has been reported that the Frenchman was working as a head chef of Lopera Bakery in Sector 2, Noida. He is working in the bakery since October 2022. He was 66 years old and was a very sincere staff of the bakery. The landlord told that the bakery owner contacted him as Pierre Bernard Nvanen was not going to Bakery since Tuesday. The landlord also was suspicious as no activity was going on in the rented space. He then called many times but did not get any response. He also knocked on his flat many times as it was locked from the inside. After not getting any response, the landlord opened the gate with the help of a duplicate key.

To his surprise, he found the man lying dead on his bead. The landlord immediately informed the Sector 24 police station. The body has been sent for an autopsy. The police informed that the forensic team has examined the location. They informed the French Embassy immediately. Initial reports of the incident tell that the man vomited before dying. He may suffer a fatal attack. An investigation process is ongoing.